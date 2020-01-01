Currency:   AMD EUR USD

Large image 		Item number: 101162
Title: Commentary on the Letter to Hebrews (Armenian critical text) / Մեկնութիւն Եբրայեցւոց թղթոյն (գրաբար քննական բնագիր)
Author: Cyril of Alexandria (V century) / Կիւրեղ Ալեքսանդրացի (5-րդ դր.)
Language: Grabar (Old Armenian)
Publication date: 2020
Publisher: Ankyunacar Publishing

Cyril of Alexandria (V century)
Commentary on the Letter to Hebrews (Armenian critical text)
Compilation of the original Armenian text by Hakob Keoseyan.
Editor Khachik Grigoryan
The book is published under the series "Theological Original texts" of Ankyunacar Publishing.

Կիւրեղ Ալեքսանդրացի (5-րդ դր.)
Մեկնութիւն Եբրայեցւոց թղթոյն (գրաբար քննական բնագիր)
Աշխատասիրությամբ՝ Հակոբ Քյոսեյանի
Խմբագիր՝ Խաչիկ Գրիգորյան
Գիրքը լույս է ընծայել «Անկյունաքար հրատարակչությունը 2020 թ. «Աստվածաբանական բնագրեր» մատենաշարով։

ISBN 978-9939-850-44-3
13,5 x 20
400 g
Hard cover
221 p

Only fragments from the Greek original and Syriac translation of the Commentary of the Letter to Hebrews by St. Cyril of Alexandria (†444) were known. This newly found Armenian translation represents the original in a much more complete state. Hence, it is greatly important as a source for patristic studies.

Սբ. Կյուրեղ Ալեքսանդրացու (†444) Եբրայեցվոց թղթի ճառական մեկ­նության հունարեն բնագրից և ասորերեն թարգմանությունից հայտ­նի են լոկ առանձին հատվածներ։ Հայերեն ներկա նորահայտ թարգ­մա­նու­­թյունը բնագիրը ներկայացնում է զգալիորեն ամբողջական վի­ճա­­կում։ Ըստ այսմ, այն ունի կարևոր աղբյուրագիտական նշա­նա­կու­թյուն հայրա­բա­նական գիտության համար։

ISBN 978-9939-850-44-3 
